Poland may suspend the transport of goods through Belarus if Minsk fails to take action to normalize relations between the two countries, a Polish deputy foreign minister said on Monday.

“Poland has specific conditions for Belarus if it wants to normalize relations,” Andrzej Szejna, deputy minister of foreign affairs, told Radio ZET. The conditions include ending hybrid attacks, extraditing the killer of a Polish soldier, and releasing imprisoned Poles.

“If these conditions are not met, we can stop the transport of goods through Belarus,” Szejna said. “This is not beneficial for us either, but we are starting to mature towards it and Belarus notices that we are taking this seriously,” he added.

Last month, a Polish soldier who was stabbed at the Polish-Belarusian border died in the hospital. The Polish foreign ministry then summoned the Belarusian charge d’affaires, demanding that Minsk authorities identify and hand over the perpetrator.

In response, Anatoly Glaz, press secretary of the Belarusian ministry of foreign affairs, expressed condolences to Poland for the soldier’s death but accused Warsaw of being responsible for the strained relations between the two countries while speaking to Belarus’ state-run BelTA agency.