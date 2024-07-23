  • Tue. Jul 23rd, 2024

Climate Europe Germany

Germans rush to Baltic beaches for summer fun

Jul 23, 2024

As summer arrivers in Europe, Germans are enjoying the sunshine – on the Baltic Sea!

Locals and tourists alike frolicked in the best bathing weather at the weekend on the packed beaches in Binz (Rügen), Warnemünde, Timmendorf Strand and between Scharbeutz and Haffkrug (Schleswig-Holstein).

‘You can hardly see the light sand because of all the blankets and umbrellas, and even in the water you had to go out a little further to get a clear path,’ Berlin daily BZ noted.

The reason for the sudden rush: Schools in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have been on summer vacation since Friday, and Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Berlin and Brandenburg started almost at the same time.

