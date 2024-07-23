Cyprus: Three women remain in serious condition due to heatstroke

Three women, aged 25, 67 and 80, are still hospitalized in a serious condition, due to heatstroke, at the Nicosia General Hospital.

Doctors have expressed concern by the fact that, due to the extreme heat, the health of young people, without pre-existing health problems, is being affected.

Experts say great importance must be attached to identifying the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and to treating them immediately.

Cyprus is currently enduring a blistering heatwave which has seen dozens of warnings and advisories issued over the past month.