  • Tue. Jul 23rd, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

A Mediterranean Perspective

Top Tags
Cyprus Live Regional

Cyprus ends three decade campaign to retrieve stolen antiquities

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 23, 2024 #Cyprus

Cyprus’ Ministry of Culture on Monday inaugurated an exhibition of recovered stolen artefacts, marking the end of a 27-year campaign to repatriate thousands of ecclesiastical objects and antiquities.

“Today, we close a long and painful chapter, an effort that reflects our commitment to preserve our cultural heritage,” said Giorgos Georgiou, director of the Department of Antiquities, at the inauguration ceremony.

The exhibition includes 60 items which were the last of a batch of 318 artifacts confiscated during a raid by German authorities in Munich in 1997.

The raid signaled the start of an arduous campaign to repatriate stolen cultural items.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Cyprus Live Regional
Record demand for electricity recorded in Cyprus
Jul 23, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Cyprus Live Regional
Cyprus: British tourist killed after falling from Paphos hotel balcony
Jul 23, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Cyprus Live Regional
Big increase in complaints says Cyprus Consumers Association
Jul 23, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Cyprus Live Regional
Cyprus Live Regional
Cyprus Live Regional
Cyprus Live Regional
Famagusta Gazette