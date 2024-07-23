“Continental shelf violation” sees Turkish and Greek naval ships arrive at Kasos

After claiming a “continental shelf violation”, Turkey has dispatched warships off the coast of Kasos, just outside the Greek territorial waters, causing alarm in the region.

The arrival of the ships comes as an Italian vessel – Ievoli Relume -began work researching the seabed for the possible laying of underwater cables for an electricity interconnection between Crete and Cyprus.

According to Greek TV, moves are currently being made at all levels by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens to deescalate the situation.

At the point where the investigations are being carried out by the Italian vessel, there is a formation of Turkish warships, according to Cyprus Radio, which adds: ‘Four Greek warships rushed to the area’.

Earlier, Turkey issued a NAVTEX claiming that the survey point concerns the Turkish continental shelf and even invoked an existing Turkish-Libyan memorandum.