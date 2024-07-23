Big increase in complaints says Cyprus Consumers Association

A large increase in the number of consumer complaints continued in the first half of 2024, with issues concerning air travel noting a significant increase.

Problems included flight cancellations to and from Larnaca and Paphos, delays in boarding, overbooking as a result of which passengers are forced to travel to another date and time from their scheduled departure date, mishandling of luggage, overcharging passengers during check-in due to non-functioning of the airline’s application, as well as delay in compensation to the complainants (beyond 5 months).

Other grievances included internet scams and scams via electronic messages, such as phishing of personal data, scams with false contests, online scams promising free airline tickets, fraud with package holidays, loan scams from unlicensed operators, online purchases of products where businesses deactivate the consumer’s account so they cannot claim their money back and/or do not receive the products upon completion of the order.