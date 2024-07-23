Andy Murray confirms Olympic Games to be his last competition

Three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray has confirmed on Tuesday that the Paris Olympic Games would be his last competition.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media Tuesday morning. “Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!”

Murray will make his fifth Olympic appearance in Paris. He won the men’s singles gold at the 2012 London Games and defended his title four years later in Rio.

Murray underwent a surgery to deal with a back injury just a few days ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, but was hoping to play his last grass-court Grand Slam as he had already decided to retire later this year at that time.

He withdrew from the singles event a few hours before his first match started, but made his final appearance at Wimbledon to play in the men’s doubles event with his brother Jamie Murray. ■