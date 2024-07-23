  • Tue. Jul 23rd, 2024

872 migrants intercepted and returned off the coast of Libya

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 23, 2024 #libya, #Migrants
(File)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 872 migrants were intercepted and returned off the coast of Libya during the week that ended on July 20.

The migrants include 60 women and 20 children, IOM said in a statement, adding that 2 bodies of migrants were recovered off the Libyan coast.

So far this year, a total of 11,335 migrants have been intercepted, while 400 died and 494 others went missing off the Libyan coast, IOM said.

In 2023, the total number of migrants being intercepted and returned stood at 17,190.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the ensuing insecurity and chaos in Libya have prompted many migrants, primarily from Africa, to attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach European shores.

