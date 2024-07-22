  • Mon. Jul 22nd, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Top Tags
Israel Lebanon Live Regional

Two Lebanese soldiers injured in Israeli attack

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 22, 2024 #Gaza, #Israel, #Lebanon
Lebanese army (File)

Two Lebanese soldiers were injured on Sunday in an Israeli attack targeting a watchtower in the southwestern border region, according to the Lebanese military.

The Lebanese Army Command reported that the Israeli strike hit the army watchtower located outside the village of Alma al-Shaab. The two soldiers were wounded in the attack and were transferred to the hospital.

Meanwhile, military sources told Xinhua anonymously that an Israeli Merkava tank fired a shell directly at the watchtower. The sources added that the soldiers sustained moderate injuries and the watchtower was extensively damaged.

The Lebanese Army Command has requested the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to conduct a field investigation into the incident.

In response, Hezbollah claimed to have targeted the Israeli military’s Zarit barracks with artillery shells. The Lebanese militant group also reported attacks on the Israeli Northern Corps command headquarters at Ein Zeitim base and on soldiers in Hanita, an Israeli kibbutz, with Katyusha rockets, resulting in casualties.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border intensified on October 8, 2023, following a rocket barrage launched by Hezbollah in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel the previous day. Israel retaliated by firing heavy artillery into southeastern Lebanon.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Comment & Opinion Live World
Until 1968, presidential candidates were picked by party conventions – a process revived by Biden’s withdrawal from race
Jul 22, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Gaza Israel Live Regional
Three foreign pro-Palestinian activists injured in West Bank
Jul 22, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Climate Cyprus Live
Cyprus is in the grip of a heat wave – 42 degrees Monday
Jul 22, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Israel Lebanon Live Regional
Comment & Opinion Live World
Gaza Israel Live Regional
Climate Cyprus Live
Famagusta Gazette