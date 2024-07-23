  • Tue. Jul 23rd, 2024

Turkey targets 19 PKK members in northern Iraq and northern Syria

Famagusta Gazette

Jul 22, 2024

The Turkish military neutralized a total of 19 “terrorists” in operations in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the country’s Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The Turkish forces killed 15 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Hakurk and Asos regions in northern Iraq, said the ministry in a statement, without specifying the time frame of the operations.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” in their statements to imply the “terrorists” in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Late Friday, the ministry announced that one Turkish soldier was killed in northern Iraq.

In a separate operation in northern Syria, the Turkish forces killed four members of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the ministry said in a statement.

“We will continue to fight with proactive and uninterrupted operations to eliminate terrorism at its source,” said the statement.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria to create a YPG-free zone along its border within the neighboring country.

Türkiye sees the YPG group as the PKK’s Syrian branch.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades. ■

