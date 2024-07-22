  • Mon. Jul 22nd, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

Street robberies and muggings increase in Germany

Jul 22, 2024 #Crime, #Deutschland, #Germany

In Germany, there are more and more muggings – and the increase is rapid, according to reports.

The highest increase was recorded in Lower Saxony’s state capital Hanover. In a police “security report”, the number in the area of ​​” robberies on streets, paths or squares” rose from 189 cases in the 2019 to 503 crimes in 2023 – an increase of 166 percent.

In Bremen the situation is hardly any better: in the four-year period the number of street robberies doubled to 587 (+108.2%). North Rhine-Westphalia’s state capital Düsseldorf recorded an increase of 74.2 percent. Most recently there were 378 cases. Frankfurt, as a German crime hotspot, recorded 744 reported crimes.

Hamburg reported an increase of 36.3 percent (1,137 robberies) for this period. The number of crimes in Berlin grew by almost a third (29.5 percent): from 2,479 crimes in 2019 to 3,210 cases in the previous year.

