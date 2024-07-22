Shiite militant group in Iraq launch drone at Israel – unverified

"Islamic Resistance in Iraq" (File)

The Shiite militant group in Iraq known as the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” said on Sunday that it had launched a drone attack on a site in Eilat, Israel’s southern port city.

In an online statement, the militia claimed its fighters carried out the drone attack at Sunday’s dawn on a “vital site” in Eilat. The group said the attack was conducted “in solidarity with the people of Gaza” and vowed to continue targeting “the enemy’s strongholds.”

The statement did not provide details about the targeted site or casualties. Israeli authorities have not commented on the drone attack.

Since the Israel-Palestine conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli targets and U.S. bases in the region, claiming to support Palestinians in Gaza. ■