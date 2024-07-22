  • Mon. Jul 22nd, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Top Tags
Live Russia World

Russia: Missing helicopter found crashed, pilot and passengers dead

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 22, 2024 #Aviation, #Russia

Rescuers on Monday found the Robinson helicopter that went missing last Friday in Yakutia in Russia’s Far East, local media reported.

The pilot and three passengers onboard were dead, Russia’s TASS News Agency quoted the press service of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office as saying.

“According to the information received from the head of the Sakha (Yakutia) branch of the Federal Air Transport Agency, the Robinson helicopter was found completely destroyed during search and rescue operations. The bodies of the pilot and three passengers were found,” said the report.

Adverse weather conditions severely hampered rescue efforts last Friday to Sunday. On Monday morning, a Mi-8 helicopter in the Aldan District of Yakutia discovered the wreckage on a mountainside.

According to previous reports, the Aviation Space Search and Rescue Center detected that the emergency beacon from the Robinson R44 II helicopter carrying a pilot and three passengers was activated in Yakutia last Friday. ■

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Iraq Live Russia Turkey
Iraq connects electricity grid to Turkey
Jul 22, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Gaza Israel Live Regional
Shiite militant group in Iraq launch drone at Israel – unverified
Jul 22, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Climate Cyprus Live
New heatstroke fatality in Cyprus, yellow warning issued
Jul 22, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Iraq Live Russia Turkey
Live Russia World
Gaza Israel Live Regional
Climate Cyprus Live
Famagusta Gazette