Last night, a 64-year-old woman succumbed to heatstroke, while three others, aged 67, 25, and 80, were admitted to Nicosia General Hospital due to the same condition.

A heatwave is currently plaguing Cyprus.

Last week, two National Guardsmen suffering from severe heatstroke were hospitalized.

A new yellow warning will come into effect at 11:00 Monday morning and will be in effect until 17:00 in the afternoon.

The temperature will rise to 42 degrees inland and 32 in the higher mountains.