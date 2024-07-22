NBA player Chris Silva joins Israeli Super League club Bnei Herzliya

Israeli Super League club Bnei Herzliya announced on Sunday the signing of former NBA player Chris Silva to a one-season contract.

The 27-year-old Gabonese center played college basketball in South Carolina, and between 2019 and 2023 played 70 NBA games, 64 of them with the Miami Heat.

His NBA average stood at 2.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

In recent months he has played for the Piratas de Quebradillas and Mets de Guaynabo of Peurto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional league.

“Chris is a major signing for us,” said Herzliya head coach Yehu Orland. “He plays strong on both sides of the court and brings many qualities to help the team.”