Iraq connects electricity grid to Turkey

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has inaugurated a new power line that will bring electricity from Türkiye to the country’s northern provinces as authorities seek to alleviate the country’s chronic power outages.

Speaking via a video statement, al-Sudani emphasized the significance of connecting with the Turkish grid, describing it as a strategic energy option for the future, according to a statement from his media office.

“This will enable Iraq to integrate into the regional energy system, allowing diversification and exchange under different peak load conditions,” the statement added.

The 115-kilometer line will facilitate the transmission of 300 megawatts from Türkiye to the Iraqi provinces of Nineveh, Saladin, and Kirkuk during peak loads.

Iraq has faced a chronic power shortage since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 as decades of war have pulverized the country’s infrastructure. ■