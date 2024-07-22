  • Mon. Jul 22nd, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

German woman rushed to hospital with beaver bite

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 22, 2024 #Germany Beaver, #Munich

A woman has been rushed to hospital in Munich after she was allegedly bitten by a beaver. According to the fire service, the woman was cooling off in the Würm River and noticed an animal next to her.

Soon after, she felt a sting on her thigh.

On getting out the water, she reportedly found a ten-centimeter-long laceration and a smaller bite wound on her leg.

She was bleeding quite heavily, local media reported. According to the fire department, passers-by who saw and photographed a beaver swimming away looked after the woman and called the emergency services.

The Munich fire department speculated the animal was probably defending its territory as it had babies.

‘Protective reactions can occur not only from beavers, but also from other animals such as wild boars, badgers or even farm animals such as cows. These can result in dangerous injuries for people,’ the Fire Service noted.

 

