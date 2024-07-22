  • Mon. Jul 22nd, 2024

Gazan refugee camp of Nuseirat bombed 63 times in seven days

Jul 22, 2024 #Gaza, #Israel

 The Israeli army has bombed the central Gazan refugee camp of Nuseirat 63 times in seven days, killing 91 Palestinians and injuring 251 others, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said Sunday.

The Gaza-ruling faction held the Israeli and the U.S. administrations “fully responsible” for continued killings in the refugee camp, which currently houses some 250,000 people, including the recently displaced ones.

The operations sparked deep concern on Tuesday when a major strike involving the use of rockets killed at least 23 people and injured some 73 others at a UNRWA-established school, but the Israeli military later said the attack targeted active “terrorists” there and was “based on precise intelligence.”

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces accused Hamas of “exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel.”

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the besieged Palestinian enclave to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 64 people and wounded 105 others, bringing the total death toll to 38,983 and injuries to 89,727 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October, the Gaza-based health authorities said on Sunday.

