Fighter jets of the U.S.-British coalition strike Yemen

Fighter jets of the U.S.-British coalition waged six airstrikes on two Houthi-held ports in western Yemen on Sunday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

Four airstrikes targeted Ras Issa port, in northwestern Hodeidah port city, and the other two strikes targeted Midi port in the neighboring province of Hajjah, north of Hodeidah, said the television, without elaborating further details.

There were no comments yet from the coalition.

The fresh airstrikes came less than two days after the Israeli airstrikes hit and destroyed fuel storage facilities and a power plant in Hodeidah.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching drone and missile attacks against ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November last year to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the U.S.-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group, which only led to an expansion of Houthi attacks to include U.S. and British commercial vessels and naval ships.