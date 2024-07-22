Ex-policeman kills five at old people’s home in Croatia

Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting in the Home for the Elderly in Daruvar in eastern Croatia on Monday and the killer has been arrested, according to the police.

The killer broke into the Home for the Elderly at around 10:10 local time on Monday and started shooting. Five people were killed on the spot, and the wounded have been rushed to a local hospital, the police said.

The killer, a retired military policeman who is believed to be a family member of one of the killed, ran away after the shooting, but was soon arrested by the police in a cafe in Daruvar, the police added.