EU paves the way for the release of close to €4.2 billion to Ukraine

The European Commission has given a positive assessment for the first regular payment of close to €4.2 billion under the EU’s Ukraine Facility, to support Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and the functioning of its public administration.

Once adopted by the Council, this decision will bring to €12 billion the total EU funding disbursed to Ukraine since the Facility became operational in March this year.

Regular quarterly payments under the Ukraine Facility are conditional on Ukraine meeting pre-agreed requirements, and ensure predictable financial assistance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The people of Ukraine are fighting an atrocious war. And at the same time they need functioning schools and hospitals, access to water and electricity, trains, roads and bridges to keep the country running. This is why our European Ukraine Facility continues to provide vital support to face all of these challenges. And despite all the hardship, Ukraine is taking forward key reforms for its recovery and to advance on its EU path. This paved the way for the Commission’s green light of an additional payment of close to €4.2 billion to Ukraine, and I trust the Council will now quickly agree. The EU will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”