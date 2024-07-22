  • Mon. Jul 22nd, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

Cyprus: Paphos police book 172 drivers for offences in just 3 days

Famagusta Gazette

#Cyprus, #Paphos

One hundred and seventy-two bookings were made in the last three days in the Paphos District as part of traffic controls, most of them involving driving at excessive speed.

The bookings were part of an ongoing road safety campaign across Cyprus, designed to cut down on speeding and traffic offenses.

According to the Assistant Police Director of Paphos Operations, Michalis Nikolaou, of the 172 complaints, 11 related to driving under the influence of alcohol, 37 to driving at excessive speed and the rest to minor traffic violations.

Last week, the Ministry of Transport said there had been a reduction in road violations at areas covered by new traffic speed cameras.

Based on data from April – June, data suggests there was also an increasing trend in traffic offenses occurring during weekends and Easter holidays.

The main offences, it is added, concern excessive speed, failure to obey traffic signals and violations of the Road Traffic Code.

Speeding, along with drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using cell phones whilst behind the wheel all contribute to the traffic accident toll in Cyprus.

Famagusta Gazette

