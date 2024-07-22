  • Mon. Jul 22nd, 2024

Cyprus: Firefighters battle blaze in hills near Prastio

Jul 22, 2024 #Cyprus, #Heatwave
(file photo)

A fire broke out in the area between the communities of Pachnas and Prastio in the province of Limassol. According to the Fire Department spokesperson, Andreas Kittis, the fire is burning dry grass, wild vegetation and trees.

Kettis notes that the Fire Department rushed to the area with four fire engines, while two aircraft were also involved in the extinguishing effort.

According to Kittis, two other firefighting units, one from the British Bases and one from the Game Service, have been thrown into the battle against the fire.

On 3 July 2021, wildfires broke out near the Cypriot village of Arakapas  during a week-long heat wave that saw temperatures surpass 40 °C. The fires spread throughout the Limassol District before being put out two days later with assistance from Greece, Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom. They were described as the worst fires in the country’s history. Four Egyptian men were killed,and a 67-year-old farmer was arrested in relation to the starting of the initial fire.

