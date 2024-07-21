Wave of beach thefts continues in Cyprus

A new phenomenon is worrying beachgoers in Cyprus – crooks robbing tourists and locals while they are swimming.

Over the last few months, there have been countless reports of thefts at public and private beaches.

In the latest incident, a 22-year-old was arrested after being spotted rifling though a bag at a beach near Paralimni.

Two other cases of beach theft were also reported over the weekend.

Last week, an 18-year-old was arrested in Larnaca for filching phones from the main Finikoudes beach.

Two other teens, age 17 and 14, were detained for a similar crime the following day.

Items stolen this year include purses, wallets, towels, mobile phones, beach bags, sunglasses and cash.