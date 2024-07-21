  • Sun. Jul 21st, 2024

Turkish military mark Cyprus invasion with massive parade

Jul 21, 2024 #Cyprus, #Turkey

The Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) organized a parade in breakaway northern Cyprus on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of 1974.

The parade included 50 ships, incorporating the TCG Anadolu ship, 3 maritime patrol aircraft, 9 helicopters, Bayraktar TB-3 unmanned aerial vehicle and Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned aerial vehicle.

Bayraktar TB-3, Bayraktar KIZILELMA, 3 maritime patrol aircraft and F-16 fighter jets also took part in the parade, where a 21-gun salute was fired by TCG Anadolu.

The Turkish Stars Aerobatic Team also performed a demonstration flight in the skies of Kyrenia.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his visit to northern Cyprus, expressed his belief that continuing UN-led negotiations for the future of the divided island is futile.

Erdogan stated that a federal solution in Cyprus is not feasible, emphasizing that resuming negotiations from where they left off in Switzerland years ago would serve no purpose

TRT quoted Erdogan as saying: ‘We continue our efforts with determination to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and implement the two-state solution.’ He delivered a speech at the 20 July so-called ‘Peace and Freedom Day Ceremony’ in northern Cyprus.

He added: ‘In the south of the island, unfortunately, there is a spoiled mentality that sees itself as the sole ruler of the island of Cyprus.’

