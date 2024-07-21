Turkish consumers avoiding high-cost purchases

Turkish consumers are avoiding high-cost purchases and instead concentrating on bargain-shopping for necessities, hoping that decreasing inflation will improve their living standards.

Although inflation is on a downward trend, people are still vexed by high prices and expecting changes.

“When citizens go to the grocery or travel, they see that there is a high cost of living,” Osman Genc, a self-employed worker, told Xinhua in the Kizilay district, one of the busiest parts of Ankara.

The man highlighted the need for citizens to go bargain shopping to make ends meet amid high price growth, stressing that most households’ budgets don’t allow big spending.

“Food prices are increasing every day. It was reported in the press that fruit and vegetable prices dropped. However, I didn’t see it with my own eyes,” Genc said.

Last month, annual inflation decreased to 71.6 percent from 75.5 percent in May as part of a disinflation program initiated in the summer of 2023, marking the first decline in eight months.

However, hardships prevail for Nevin Yilmaz, a retiree who has to continue to work and wants to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I don’t think that inflation is slowing down, but I hope that we’ll see some improvement sometime soon,” she said to Xinhua in Kizilay.

For economists, a decrease in overall prices will take some time.

“The reason consumers feel like prices are increasing is because they still are,” Senol Babuscu, an Ankara-based economist and professor of finance, told Xinhua.

“While inflation may be slowing down, we are not seeing disinflation yet,” said the scholar, emphasizing that improvement in the living standards of consumers is to come in the long run.

Lower-income families spending more of their income on food are the worst hit.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government is sensitive to “the voice in the street” due to the high cost of living.

“We will not allow citizens to be crushed under inflation,” he said in a press conference in Ankara.

The government also announced on Tuesday that it would increase public pensions by 25 percent for nearly 4 million retirees receiving the lowest level of 10,000 lira (about 300 U.S. dollars) per month in response to their concerns.

Last week, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said in Istanbul that the annual inflation rate will probably drop to 60 percent next month and 50 percent the following month.

The country plans to reduce the rate below 20 percent for the next year and below 10 percent for 2026, he pointed out, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

The central bank raised its main interest rate from 8.5 percent in June last year to 50 percent by March to tame runaway inflation.

Meanwhile, in encouraging signs for the economy, the central bank has boosted its reserves since the start of the year, and the lira has relatively stabilized against hard currencies.

The Turkish parliament has also begun discussions on a revenue-raising tax reform submitted Tuesday by the ruling Justice and Development Party to tackle the budget deficit, which has expanded due to last year’s devastating earthquakes in the south.

According to policymakers, the proposed bill aims to ensure a more equitable tax system with a broader tax base that would benefit low-income earners and reduce Türkiye’s underground economy.