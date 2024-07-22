Three Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrikes

Three Hezbollah members were killed on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said that an Israeli warplane fired two air-to-surface missiles at a house in the southeast village of Houla, killing two Hezbollah members and wounding one.

A third member of Hezbollah was killed in a raid that targeted a Hezbollah ammunition warehouse in the town of Adloun, according to the sources.

An official medical source said that the raid also injured six civilians and destroyed nine homes.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army detected several drones and dozens of missiles launched from the Lebanese side to northern Israel.

Hezbollah said that it attacked several Israeli sites, including “the Dafna colony,” which was targeted for the first time with Katyusha rockets. It also attacked the sites of Ruwaisa Al-Alam, Al-Samaqa, and Ramtha in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.