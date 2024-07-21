  • Sun. Jul 21st, 2024

Israeli airstrikes in Yemen’s port kill 6, injured 83

Jul 21, 2024

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah has increased to six, with 83 others wounded and three missing, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported Sunday, citing health authorities’ statement.

The strikes occurred on Saturday evening, destroying fuel storage facilities and a power plant.

The bombing caused a huge fire that has been ongoing for nearly 20 hours since the attack.

Israel’s airstrikes came a day after the Houthis claimed responsibility for an explosion drone strike in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv that killed one person and injured 10 others, according to Israeli media.

Following the Israeli strikes, the Houthis vowed to launch retaliatory attacks.

Last November, the Houthis began to launch ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, saying that its attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. ■

