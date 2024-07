According to new data, June 2024 was the hottest June ever in the history of Cyprus.

Haravgi reports the Cyprus Meteorological Office stated that 43 out of 52 meteorological stations recorded the highest temperature values ​​in June this year.

The average temperature on the coasts was 3.6 to 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal levels, while in the inland areas it was recorded 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Cyprus is again in the grips of a heatwave, with several warnings issued this weekend.