Greece: Aircraft with 233 persons on board make an emergency landing

An aircraft with 233 persons on board made an emergency landing on Friday at Athens International Airport (AIA), local media reported Saturday.

All passengers and crew were safe. The plane had departed from London bound for Chania airport on Greece’s Crete island and reported problems in the hydraulic system.

The incident was not linked to a global tech outage on Friday, which disrupted operations in several countries in many sectors, including aviation, according to Greek authorities.

AIA faced minor problems due to the tech outage, while at least eight flights were delayed at the airport of Heraklion on Crete island, local authorities said.