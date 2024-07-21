Forest fires broke out in 68 locations in Greece this weekend

The Greek Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vasilis Kikilias reported that forest fires broke out in 68 locations yesterday.

‘The long-lasting heat wave and drought make the job of firefighters difficult. Forest fires broke out in 68 locations across the country yesterday,’ he said on social media.

Authorities announced an ‘orange alert’ status in some parts of the country, on the grounds that the scorching heat poses a ‘high fire risk’

Officials stated that fire crews would carry out observation flights in Athens, Argolida, Euboea and Viotia, where orange alert status has been declared, and announced that an Emergency Plan prepared to combat forest fires in these regions has come into force.

In Cyprus, a double yellow warning for high temperatures for both for Saturday night and Sunday was been issued by the Met Office in Cyprus.

On Sunday, the yellow warning starts at 11 am and will be valid until 5 pm.

The temperature will rise to 42 degrees in the interior and to 32 in the higher mountains.

Cyprus, like much of the region, has been in the grip of a blistering heatwave for days. (Famagusta Gazette)