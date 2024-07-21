Cyprus shoulders 44 million euro bill to host Ukrainians

The cost of hosting Ukrainian citizens who took refuge in Cyprus due to the war between Russia and Ukraine exceeds 44 million Euros, according to reports.

Phileleftheros newspaper notes that the government in Nicosia spent a total of 44,156,528 Euros for the years 2022-23 to host Ukrainian citizens.

Emphasizing that most of the money spent was paid to hotels by the Ministry of Tourism to host Ukrainians, the newspaper stated that the financial contribution from the EU for the two-year period was 6 million Euros.