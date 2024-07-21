  • Sun. Jul 21st, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Top Tags
Cyprus Live Migrant Crisis Regional Ukraine

Cyprus shoulders 44 million euro bill to host Ukrainians

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 21, 2024 #Cyprus, #Ukraine

The cost of hosting Ukrainian citizens who took refuge in Cyprus due to the war between Russia and Ukraine exceeds 44 million Euros, according to reports.

Phileleftheros newspaper notes that the government in Nicosia spent a total of 44,156,528 Euros for the years 2022-23 to host Ukrainian citizens.

Emphasizing that most of the money spent was paid to hotels by the Ministry of Tourism to host Ukrainians, the newspaper stated that the financial contribution from the EU for the two-year period was 6 million Euros.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Israel Live Yemen
Israeli airstrikes in Yemen’s port kill 6, injured 83
Jul 21, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Europe Live Olympics World
Five days to go until the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics
Jul 21, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Climate Live World
Massive tourist evacuation as Typhoon Prapiroon approaches Chinese island
Jul 21, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Israel Live Yemen
Europe Live Olympics World
Cyprus Live Migrant Crisis Regional Ukraine
Climate Live World
Famagusta Gazette