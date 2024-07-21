  • Sun. Jul 21st, 2024

Bryan Adams set to rock Cyprus in October

Jul 21, 2024 #Bryan Adams, #Cyprus, #Music

Bryan Adams brings his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ world tour to Cyprus at Tsirio Stadium on October 16.

At 64 years old, Adams continues to delight audiences with his powerful live performances of his hits including “Heaven,” “Summer Of ’69,” “Please Forgive Me” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”.

The singer established himself as one of rock’s most acclaimed performers and songwriters, with a career spanning more than four decades of hits, 17 albums, and countless concerts.

Over the years, he has earned three Oscar nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award, and 20 Juno Awards.

