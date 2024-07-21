  • Sun. Jul 21st, 2024

Tunisia’s Kais Saied intends to run for another term

Famagusta Gazette

Jul 20, 2024 #Kais Saied, #Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied intends to run for another term in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for Oct. 6.

“I officially announce my candidacy for the presidential elections to continue the struggle in the national liberation battle,” Saied said in a short speech posted on the presidency’s Facebook page.

The 66-year-old president also urged Tunisians to “be vigilant against any form of infiltration and deception” during the upcoming election.

The final list of presidential candidates will be announced on Sept. 3. The election campaign will kick off on Sept. 14 and wrap up on Oct. 4. Tunisia’s Independent High Authority for Elections will announce the final election results before Nov. 9.

Tunisia holds presidential elections every five years, with Saied currently serving as president since his election in 2019.

Famagusta Gazette

