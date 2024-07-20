Suspected case of Nipah reported in India, bat-bourne virus

A suspected case of Nipah virus was reported in India’s southern state of Kerala, the state’s Health Minister Veena George told media on Saturday.
Nipah virus is a bat-borne, zoonotic virus that causes Nipah virus infection in humans and other animals, a disease with a very high mortality rate.
According to the minister, the polymerase chain reaction test had been carried out on the patient, a 15-year-old boy, and the blood samples had been sent to a virology lab in the Pune city of south-western state of Maharashtra.
The test’s result was awaited and the medical protocol was in place to deal with the situation, added the minister.
“We have held a meeting with the additional chief secretary of the health department, director of National Health Mission and district collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode,” the minister told media.