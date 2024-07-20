Suspected case of Nipah reported in India, bat-bourne virus

IRF - Frederick 07/26/18 10:42:47 a 150000 7.0 80.0 Imaging #2018-16-B Nipah Virus (VERO NR596 Cells) Malaysia Strain 234.46176 233.22716 0.00 XpixCal=2.448 YpixCal=2.448 Unit=nm ##fv3

A suspected case of Nipah virus was reported in India’s southern state of Kerala, the state’s Health Minister Veena George told media on Saturday.

Nipah virus is a bat-borne, zoonotic virus that causes Nipah virus infection in humans and other animals, a disease with a very high mortality rate.

According to the minister, the polymerase chain reaction test had been carried out on the patient, a 15-year-old boy, and the blood samples had been sent to a virology lab in the Pune city of south-western state of Maharashtra.

The test’s result was awaited and the medical protocol was in place to deal with the situation, added the minister.

“We have held a meeting with the additional chief secretary of the health department, director of National Health Mission and district collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode,” the minister told media.