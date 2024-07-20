  • Sat. Jul 20th, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Top Tags
Health World

Suspected case of Nipah reported in India, bat-bourne virus

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 20, 2024 #India, #Napah
IRF - Frederick 07/26/18 10:42:47 a 150000 7.0 80.0 Imaging #2018-16-B Nipah Virus (VERO NR596 Cells) Malaysia Strain 234.46176 233.22716 0.00 XpixCal=2.448 YpixCal=2.448 Unit=nm ##fv3

 A suspected case of Nipah virus was reported in India’s southern state of Kerala, the state’s Health Minister Veena George told media on Saturday.

Nipah virus is a bat-borne, zoonotic virus that causes Nipah virus infection in humans and other animals, a disease with a very high mortality rate.

According to the minister, the polymerase chain reaction test had been carried out on the patient, a 15-year-old boy, and the blood samples had been sent to a virology lab in the Pune city of south-western state of Maharashtra.

The test’s result was awaited and the medical protocol was in place to deal with the situation, added the minister.

“We have held a meeting with the additional chief secretary of the health department, director of National Health Mission and district collectors of Malappuram and Kozhikode,” the minister told media.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Climate Live World
Record-breaking heat is expected to hit Japan on Sunday
Jul 20, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Comment & Opinion Live World
A Trump-Vance White House could undermine European security – and end up pushing Russia and China closer
Jul 20, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Live World
5.0-magnitude quake hits Near East Coast of Honshu, Japan
Jul 20, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Regional
Climate Live World
Climate Egypt Live Regional
Egypt Live Regional
Famagusta Gazette