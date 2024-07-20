  • Sat. Jul 20th, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Top Tags
Egypt Live Regional

Suez Canal’s annual revenue drops by over 20 percent

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 20, 2024 #Egypt, #Suez

The Egyptian Suez Canal’s annual revenue dropped by about 23.4 percent in the fiscal year 2023/2024 due to the Red Sea crisis, Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said in a statement.

“Revenues fell to 7.2 billion U.S. dollars in the fiscal year 2023/2024 that ended in June from 9.4 billion U.S. dollars a year earlier,” Rabie said.

He added that the number of crossing ships fell to 20,048 in the fiscal year 2023/2024, compared with 25,911 in the fiscal year 2022/2023.

The chairman attributed the decline in revenues to the security challenges in the Red Sea, which led many vessel owners and operators to take alternative routes.

He stressed that the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea affect not only the Suez Canal but also the maritime transportation market, trade movement, and international supply chains, as taking alternative routes increases the voyage time and the operation costs.

Since November of last year, Yemen’s Houthi group has been targeting ships in the Red Sea that it claims are connected to Israel as a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli assaults in the Gaza Strip.

The canal, carrying 12 percent of global trade, is a crucial source of foreign currency for Egypt, a country still grappling with persistent economic woes.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Regional
Tunisia’s Kais Saied intends to run for another term
Jul 20, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Climate Live World
Record-breaking heat is expected to hit Japan on Sunday
Jul 20, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Climate Egypt Live Regional
Egypt to halt detested power cuts as heatwave grips country
Jul 20, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Regional
Climate Live World
Climate Egypt Live Regional
Egypt Live Regional
Famagusta Gazette