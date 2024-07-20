  • Sat. Jul 20th, 2024

Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Top Tags
Egypt Live Regional

Egypt imports wheat from Bulgaria and Russia

Avatar

ByFamagusta Gazette

Jul 20, 2024 #Bread, #Egypt, #Farming, #Romania, #Russia, #Wheat

 Egypt’s Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Sherif Farouk said the country’s reserve of wheat is enough for 6.9 months, Egypt’s official news agency MENA reports.

Farouk said that this reserve has been secured via the procurement of wheat from local farmers and the ministry’s recent procurement of 770,000 tons of wheat from Bulgaria and Russia, the report said.

He stressed the government’s keenness to continue promoting the strategic reserve of wheat allocated for producing subsidized bread for six months.

The Egyptian government has quadrupled the subsidized price for the traditional flatbread to 0.2 Egyptian pounds (about 0.0041 U.S. dollars) nationwide since June 1, the first such move in three decades to alleviate the heavily strained public budget.

For years, nearly 70 million people, or 60 percent of Egypt’s population, counted on the long-running bread subsidy scheme to fill their stomachs. Before the price hike, the government’s production cost of each loaf was 1.25 pounds.

Avatar

By Famagusta Gazette

You might also like...

Regional
Tunisia’s Kais Saied intends to run for another term
Jul 20, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Climate Live World
Record-breaking heat is expected to hit Japan on Sunday
Jul 20, 2024 Famagusta Gazette
Climate Egypt Live Regional
Egypt to halt detested power cuts as heatwave grips country
Jul 20, 2024 Famagusta Gazette

Explore FG Online

Regional
Climate Live World
Climate Egypt Live Regional
Egypt Live Regional
Famagusta Gazette