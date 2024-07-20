Double weather warning issued for Cyprus as island swelters

Summer heat. Thermometer shows high temperature in summer. Ambient temperature plus 42 degrees celsius

A double yellow warning for high temperatures for both tonight and tomorrow has been issued by the Met Office in Cyprus.

The yellow warning tonight starts at 9pm with temperatures not dropping below 27 degrees inland, 25 on the west coast and 26 on the rest of the coast. It ends at 8am tomorrow.

For tomorrow Sunday, the yellow warning starts at 11 am and will be valid until 5 pm.

The temperature will rise to 42 degrees in the interior and to 32 in the higher mountains.

Cyprus has been in the grip of a blistering heatwave for days.