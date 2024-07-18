Nine Israeli startup companies awarded EU funding

Nine Israeli startup companies were awarded a total of 108 million euros (about 118 million U.S. dollars) from the European Union (EU), according to a statement issued by the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) on Wednesday.

The funding was awarded through the European Innovation Council’s EIC Accelerator Program, part of the Horizon Europe program, the EU’s key funding program for research and innovation.

The nine companies are engaged in quantum computing, cancer treatments, soft tissue repair, drug manufacturing in space, multi-material additive manufacturing, and on-chip memory.

The IIA noted that the funding will support these startups in various high-impact sectors, positioning them to make substantial advancements and compete on a global scale. ■