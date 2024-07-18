British holidaymakers in Cyprus continue to be main tourism source

The arrivals of tourists reached 482.261 in June 2024 compared to 456.985 in June 2023, recording an increase of 5,5%.

For the period of January -June 2024, arrivals of tourists totaled 1.652.475 compared to 1.613.690 in the corresponding period of 2023, recording an increase of 2,4%.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for June 2024, with a share of 35,6% (171.704) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 10,7% (51.814), Poland with 7,5% (36.202), Sweden with 4,9% (23.639) and Germany with 4,5% (21.552).

For a percentage of 83,4% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in June 2024 was holidays, for 10,5% visit to friends and relatives and for 5,9% business. Respectively, in June 2023, 81,7% of tourists visited Cyprus for holidays, 12,6% visited friends or relatives and 5,5% visited Cyprus for business reasons.