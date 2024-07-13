Turkish police nab 4,466 fugitives in various operations across 81 provinces

Turkish police nabbed 4,466 fugitives in various operations across 81 provinces over the last five days, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.

These individuals were caught during road searches, house and workplace raids, and identity checks, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

The minister added that 4,436 of those arrestees were on the run for up to five years, 19 for five to 10 years, and 11 for more than 10 years.

Among the detained, 718 people were wanted for narcotics offenses, 691 for theft, 434 for smuggling and organized crimes, 383 for fraud, 159 for looting, 116 for sexual crimes, 85 for terrorism, and 79 for intentional homicide, he noted.

The operations saw the participation of police, gendarmerie and coast guard teams, according to the Turkish minister. ■