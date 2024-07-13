Speed cameras prove effective in Cyprus, Ministry says

The Ministry of Transport in Cyprus says there has been a reduction in road violations at areas covered by new traffic speed cameras.

Based on data from April – June, new data suggests there was also an increasing trend in traffic offenses occurring during weekends and Easter holidays.

The main offences, it is added, concern excessive speed, failure to obey traffic signals and violations of the Road Traffic Code.

Speeding, along with drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using cell phones whilst behind the wheel all contribute to the traffic accident toll in Cyprus.