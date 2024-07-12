Cyprus to mark grim anniversary with wail of sirens

Cyprus Civil Defence, in memory of the coup d’ etat and the Turkish invasion of 1974, will activate the sirens of the Public Warning System next week.

The activations will take place as follows: on July 15th, sirens will be activated at 08:20 in the morning, the time the coup d’ etat broke out, and on July 20th they will be activated at 05:30 in the morning, the time the Turkish invasion began.

Cyprus has been split since the Turkish invasion in 1974. The Greek Cypriots in the south represent Cyprus in the EU, the Turkish Cypriot north is seen as a breakaway state, with only Turkey recognizing it.