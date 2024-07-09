Cyprus: Greek Cypriots fined €17600 and given demolition order by SBA

Two Greek Cypriot men have been found guilty of erecting an illegal building and operating a business with no licence in Ypsonas within the Sovereign Base Areas.

Last month, the SBA Court issued a Demolition Order to be undertaken within two months for the two structures, whilst fining the plot and business owner €4,400 and €13,200 respectively.

After ignoring official warning orders to demolish the buildings from the Akrotiri Area Officer,the case was filed before the SBA Court.

Akrotiri Area Administration Officer, Nicos Mylonas, who was at the heart of the case, applauded the work of the team in getting the conviction.

He said: “The heavy punishment is reflective of the long hours the Area Office staff and public prosecutors spent in reporting, investigating and bringing this case before the court.

‘’We aim to ensure that law and order is followed in the SBA communities and want to deter illegal activities like these.

“If people secure the appropriate planning and building permission, they need not worry.”

If the two men fail to demolish the illegally built structuresand pay the fines within two months,a new charge will be filed against them.