Erdogan seeks to restore Türkiye-Syria relations to their previous level

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed on Sunday readiness to mend ties between Türkiye and Syria, emphasizing his country’s desire to restore Türkiye-Syria relations to their previous levels.

If Syrian President Bashar al-Assad takes a step toward improving relations with Türkiye, “we will respond positively to that approach,” Erdogan was quoted by the semi-official Anadolu Agency as saying.

Regarding his hinted invitation to al-Assad for a visit last week, the Turkish president reiterated his willingness on this matter. “We will extend our invitation,” he said, adding “it can happen any time.”

Erdogan emphasized the importance of peace in Syria for the return of millions to their homeland, amid Türkiye’s sheltering of over 3.1 million registered Syrians.

Anti-Syrian riots broke out earlier this month in Kayseri province, central Türkiye, triggered by the arrest of a Syrian man for allegedly sexually abusing a seven-year-old Syrian girl. Local residents set fire to houses and businesses belonging to Syrians and vandalized their vehicles. The unrest subsequently spread to multiple provinces.

Erdogan condemned the violence and stressed the Syrian refugee issue in the country cannot be resolved through “prejudices and fears.”

Formal diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Syria were severed following the onset of the Syrian civil war, with Türkiye backing opposition groups against the Assad government. While there have been signs of thawing relations in recent years, substantial progress remains elusive. ■