Syria bus accident kills 13, many injured

A total of 13 people were killed and 37 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident on the southern entrance bridge to the central Syrian province of Homs, according to a statement by the Syrian Interior Ministry.

The incident occurred on the Homs-Damascus highway when a bus, carrying passengers from the northwestern province of Latakia to the capital Damascus, overturned at a diversion bridge on the highway.

Patrols from the Homs Traffic Branch and rescue crews of civil defense, ambulance, and fire services were sent immediately to the scene, the statement said, adding the deceased had been transported to nearby hospitals while the injured received medical treatment.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, the statement noted.