Decisive round of legislative elections kicks off in France

The second and decisive round of France’s snap legislative elections kicked off Sunday in Metropolitan France for voters to elect the remaining 501 members of the 577-seat French National Assembly.

According to the results published by the French Interior Ministry, the French far-right wing party National Rally (RN) was leading the first round of the elections held on June 30, taking 37 seats.

Following the RN, the New Popular Front, the left-wing parties’ electoral alliance, won 32 seats, while French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist coalition only gained two seats.