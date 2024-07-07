Cyprus: Open Letter from María Angela Holguín

In February of this year, I began my mandate, as Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General, who asked me to explore if there were favorable conditions in Cyprus for negotiations to resume that would lead to a definitive and sustainable solution. Five months later, I held my last meeting with the two leaders, Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar.

For me, Cyprus was both, a new country and familiar one at the same time. I never imagined finding landscapes like those of my home in Colombia on this beautiful island. I live in a town three hours from Bogotá, on a semi-desert mountain that could easily be found on any of the roads I traveled during my visits. Olive trees, which abound in both places, are a symbol of peace and permanent regeneration.

I held meetings with the leaders, who discussed their positions and concerns at length. It was also important for me to understand the vision of the political actors and civil society, as well as of the people of the island. I am very grateful to all those who shared their experiences and worries with me. I witnessed the generosity and kindness of Cypriot people on both sides.

These months have focused on a constant search for paths that lead to generating trust between the parties. It is important to move away from solutions that in the past have created expectations that were not met and led to greater disagreements and frustrations. Now, we must think differently.

During this time, and after extensively researching the island’s history, I perceive that too many years have been spent in confrontation and discrimination; too much time blaming the other side. The status quo has created greater distance and a lack of knowledge of the other, and this grows with each passing day. As a mechanism to avoid further frustration, without a doubt linked to the failed negotiation attempts, many people seem to have surrendered to the impossibility of changing the current situation.

On my first visit, I walked the abandoned Ermou Street, powerfully symbolizing the inability to resolve a conflict that has lasted more than 60 years. The commemorations and monuments remind us not of the glory but the failure of the efforts to reach an agreement on the island. It reveals a Cyprus frozen in time. This is exactly what we have the opportunity to change now.

In any negotiation process, it is important to recognize and understand the past. This is particularly true in Cyprus, whose history has been marked by so much suffering and loss. However, this past should not be an insurmountable obstacle to move towards a solution that benefits all Cypriots, including, those who believe that they do not need to change.

Cyprus has the potential to be a prosperous country in a troubled region in need of stability. Undoubtedly, respecting differences and parallel developments, Cypriots could become reliable partners for many in the world. A step towards unity will certainly contribute to security on the island and to the feeling of being able to live in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

I reiterate my invitation to connect with the future and, above all, to seek solutions that enhance the value of each side. To heal the past and improve the present everyone must look at the future in a healthier and more hopeful way. While recognizing the challenges, I believe that Cypriots could have a brighter and more positive outlook if they could get over the history of pain. We cannot forget the young people on both sides of the island. They deserve a different life with equal opportunities so that their future is not cut short by their past.

Important insights in neuroscience have broadened my understanding of some behaviors in Cyprus. They suggest that the brain perceives reality by merging past beliefs with new experiences. These beliefs,formed, inherited and reinforced during childhood, are deeplyingrained in the brain, which loses the ability to assimilate new information. As a result, when a painful past is repeatedlytaught, it becomes impossible for people to be open to change and believe in a hopeful alternative for a better future.

Great transformations in countries are not exempt from criticism and accusations. There will be sectors that prefer the status quo to compromise their positions. There will always be people who predict in advance the bad things that are going to happen. Some sectors perceive even minor changes as a threat or betrayal. However, history teaches us that positive changes occur when leaders recognize what is at stake and focus on the long-term well-being of their communities.

I am convinced that Cyprus deserves and can find reconciliation and a new way forward. I will present my report to the UN Secretary-General on the 10th of July, but my commitment is not over, I will continue to think of alternatives for a lasting solution. The Secretary-General will decide the steps to be taken in the coming months. I remain optimistic and ask all Cypriots to encourage and pressure their leaders to work for a better and secure future. The leaders must show will and decisiveness for real progress.