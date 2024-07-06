Police in Cyprus continue hunt for illegal migrants

Police in Cyprus are continuing a campaign to identify third-country nationals residing illegally on the island, with coordinated operations in Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos, during which 13 people were arrested.

As part of efforts to return third-country nationals, who reside illegally in Cyprus, to their countries of origin, in the last week 145 people have been repatriated or deported from Cyprus, through voluntary and forced return procedures.

The migrants were apprehended as part of a comprehensive operation conducted by the immigration service in conjunction with district police units across the island.