Cyprus will not allow the use of its lands to wage military attacks against Lebanon

Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon said on Tuesday that Cyprus will not allow the use of its lands to wage military attacks against Lebanon, Lebanese National News Agency reported.

“We affirm our country’s position regarding not allowing the use of Cypriot lands as a launching platform for military operations against Lebanon,” said Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon Maria Hadjitheodosiou during her meeting with Fadi Alameh, Lebanese member of parliament and head of the Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Committee.

The two officials discussed the security situation in the south, the extent of damage resulting from the continuous Hezbollah-Israeli confrontations, and Lebanon’s adherence to implementing UN Resolution 1701.

The Cypriot ambassador said she hoped “to reach a political settlement to end the current situation.”

On June 19, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Cyprus that if it helped Israel attack Lebanon, it would become a target.

On June 20, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said Cyprus is not involved in any way in the conflicts in the Middle East, dismissing Nasrallah’s claims.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.